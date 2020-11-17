Economists believe Hong Kong stands to gain from stronger regional cooperation and more unified trade rules. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong can reap the rewards of world’s biggest free-trade pact even as an outsider, analysts say
- The 15-nation agreement has the potential to help Hong Kong offset economic hammering from trade war and pandemic, according to business leaders, economists
- Some experts feel that even though Hong Kong is not yet an RCEP member, the city can still be benefitted by its potential tax benefits and smoother customs arrangements
