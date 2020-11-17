Hong Kong unemployment figures were published on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong unemployment rate remains at 16-year high of 6.4 per cent as effects of coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong expects the jobs market to remain under pressure in the near term
- Hiring sentiment will probably remain cautious, especially when the economic outlook is still clouded by evolving pandemic situation, he says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong unemployment figures were published on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam