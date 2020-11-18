Betty Fung and Carrie Lam cut a roast pig to mark the 2018 opening of the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office, which Fung leads. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong leader’s ally Betty Fung to take charge at West Kowloon Cultural District Authority after incumbent’s controversial exit
- Fung, who heads up the government’s policy innovation office, to become interim CEO of the arts hub for six months, starting in December
- She replaces the incumbent Duncan Pescod, whose acrimonious departure is due at the end of this month
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
