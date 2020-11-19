Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Big names move out in revamp of Hong Kong shopping streets, replaced by stores for locals, not Chinese tourists

  • Shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas
  • Time to focus on locals as big-spending mainland visitors aren’t expected back any time soon

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis LeungKathleen MagramoDenise Tsang
Kanis Leung , Kathleen Magramo and Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:18am, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong shops selling low-priced fashion, masks, gadgets take over units left vacant in prime retail areas. Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE