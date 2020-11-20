Struggling Hong Kong restaurant owners found some relief this year by hopping on the food-delivery bandwagon that has been growing in recent years. Illustration: Sierra Chiao
Hong Kong restaurants get creative, rely on deliveries to stay afloat as Covid-19 curbs keep patrons away
- Third wave of infections a major blow, with tighter curbs on opening times, number of diners
- Bars, restaurants hope Hongkongers unable to travel over Christmas will spend more in city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Struggling Hong Kong restaurant owners found some relief this year by hopping on the food-delivery bandwagon that has been growing in recent years. Illustration: Sierra Chiao