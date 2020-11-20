Struggling Hong Kong restaurant owners found some relief this year by hopping on the food-delivery bandwagon that has been growing in recent years. Illustration: Sierra Chiao Struggling Hong Kong restaurant owners found some relief this year by hopping on the food-delivery bandwagon that has been growing in recent years. Illustration: Sierra Chiao
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurants get creative, rely on deliveries to stay afloat as Covid-19 curbs keep patrons away

  • Third wave of infections a major blow, with tighter curbs on opening times, number of diners
  • Bars, restaurants hope Hongkongers unable to travel over Christmas will spend more in city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen MagramoCannix YauDenise Tsang
Kathleen Magramo , Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:17am, 20 Nov, 2020

