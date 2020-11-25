Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Aberdeen Harbour suspended business from March 2, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Aberdeen Harbour suspended business from March 2, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Aberdeen floating restaurant gets starring role in plans for tourism, leisure hub in southern Hong Kong Island

  • Stricken tourism sector gets HK$600 million aid for travel agencies, tour guides, coach drivers
  • Southern district plan goes beyond new features at Ocean Park, includes waterfront areas too

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:28pm, 25 Nov, 2020

