Tiny living spaces have become increasingly common in the world’s most expensive property market. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong residents waiting years for public housing offered short-term relief
- Government to hand out HK$8 billion to applicants who have been seeking a space for more than three years under latest policy address
- In another key step, hotels and guest houses with low occupancy will be offered financial incentive to temporarily house residents
Topic | Hong Kong housing
