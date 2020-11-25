Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Boon for owners of commercial property in Hong Kong as hefty stamp duty is abolished with immediate effect

  • Double stamp duty introduced to curb speculation has hurt owners selling during downturn
  • Hong Kong companies will get help to expand markets in Greater Bay Area, overseas and online

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:28pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE