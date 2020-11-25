Hong Kong is easing the tax burden on owners of commercial property. Photo: Dickson Lee
Boon for owners of commercial property in Hong Kong as hefty stamp duty is abolished with immediate effect
- Double stamp duty introduced to curb speculation has hurt owners selling during downturn
- Hong Kong companies will get help to expand markets in Greater Bay Area, overseas and online
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
