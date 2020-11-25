A researcher works in a start-up company in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua A researcher works in a start-up company in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
City leader unveils proposal to allow Hong Kong corporation to manage mainland properties as part of joint border tech hub

  • The Hong Kong government-run Science and Technology Parks Corporation would manage and lease certain mainland properties under the scheme
  • The aim is to boost the confidence of businesses interested in taking advantage of a joint innovation park currently in the works

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:20pm, 25 Nov, 2020

