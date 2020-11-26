Cable cars up to Nam Long Shan are a popular tourist destination in Aberdeen, in southern Hong Kong Island. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s leader says she hopes opposition councillors will support new Southern district initiative, despite not consulting them on it
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam characterises the newly unveiled plan to encourage tourism to southern Hong Kong Island as ‘non-political’
- One opposition councillor says many of the ideas included in the initiative actually originated on the council, but implementation remains an open question
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
