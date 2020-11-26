Cable cars up to Nam Long Shan are a popular tourist destination in Aberdeen, in southern Hong Kong Island. Photo: Nora Tam Cable cars up to Nam Long Shan are a popular tourist destination in Aberdeen, in southern Hong Kong Island. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s leader says she hopes opposition councillors will support new Southern district initiative, despite not consulting them on it

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam characterises the newly unveiled plan to encourage tourism to southern Hong Kong Island as ‘non-political’
  • One opposition councillor says many of the ideas included in the initiative actually originated on the council, but implementation remains an open question

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Cannix YauNatalie Wong
Cannix Yau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:02pm, 26 Nov, 2020

