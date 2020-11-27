Concerns have been raised over the environmental impact of the project. Photo: Martin Chan Concerns have been raised over the environmental impact of the project. Photo: Martin Chan
Lantau Tomorrow Vision: in absence of opposition, Hong Kong lawmakers bide their time pressing officials on mega project, raise concerns

  • More than 20 lawmakers expressed concerns on matters ranging from project costs to inadequate publicity to convince the public of its benefits
  • Some say they will not hurry to vote for the project and will wait for authorities to take people into confidence

Topic |   Lantau Tomorrow Vision
Gigi Choy
Updated: 11:53pm, 27 Nov, 2020

