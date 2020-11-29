Home ownership remains a distant dream for many Hongkongers. Photo: Sun Yeung Home ownership remains a distant dream for many Hongkongers. Photo: Sun Yeung
Measures cooling Hong Kong’s residential property market should remain with homes so expensive and sector’s resilience, finance chief says

  • Market resilience, high prices means there is no need to set a time limit for withdrawing cooling measures, Paul Chan says
  • Stamp duty among interventions over last decade to take heat out of Hong Kong’s red-hot residential property market

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:31pm, 29 Nov, 2020

