Home ownership remains a distant dream for many Hongkongers. Photo: Sun Yeung
Measures cooling Hong Kong’s residential property market should remain with homes so expensive and sector’s resilience, finance chief says
- Market resilience, high prices means there is no need to set a time limit for withdrawing cooling measures, Paul Chan says
- Stamp duty among interventions over last decade to take heat out of Hong Kong’s red-hot residential property market
Topic | Hong Kong economy
