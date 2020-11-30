Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan mark the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership earlier this month. Photo: Handout Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan mark the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership earlier this month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy

Mainland commerce official backs Hong Kong joining RCEP trade bloc, with city leader Carrie Lam hoping to start talks ‘at earliest opportunity’

  • China’s vice-minister of commerce, Wang Bingnan, says Beijing ‘proactively’ supports Hong Kong’s accession to the massive free-trade pact
  • City leader Carrie Lam, meanwhile, says Hong Kong is ‘more than qualified’ to join

Hong Kong economy
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:46pm, 30 Nov, 2020

