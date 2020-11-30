A Sha Tin travel agency is closed for business as the leisure travel market is ground to a halt by Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: two major travel agencies slash staff as Covid-19 subsidy ends with no relief for sector in sight
- Wing On Travel, one of the city’s biggest operators, reveals 120 employees sacked, while Arrow Travel says it will cut 30 per cent of staff on December 1
- ‘Before a vaccine is made available, I don’t think the industry will have any hope of seeing travel resume again,’ agency director tells Post
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Sha Tin travel agency is closed for business as the leisure travel market is ground to a halt by Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong