Hong Kong’s retail sector has been suffering. Photo: Winson Wong
Slump in Hong Kong retail sales eases but outlook remains downbeat as Covid-19 fourth wave takes hold

  • Consumption shrank to HK$27.4 billion in October, down 8.8 per cent year on year, but decline narrows from previous month
  • As fourth wave of local epidemic is spreading widely and quickly, business environment may deteriorate again in near term, government warns

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:08pm, 1 Dec, 2020

