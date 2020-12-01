Hong Kong’s retail sector has been suffering. Photo: Winson Wong
Slump in Hong Kong retail sales eases but outlook remains downbeat as Covid-19 fourth wave takes hold
- Consumption shrank to HK$27.4 billion in October, down 8.8 per cent year on year, but decline narrows from previous month
- As fourth wave of local epidemic is spreading widely and quickly, business environment may deteriorate again in near term, government warns
