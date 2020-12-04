A notice on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app displayed at an eatery in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam A notice on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app displayed at an eatery in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Covid-19 app may get more user-friendly features, official says, allaying concerns over residents’ privacy

  • Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam says initial design of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app was somewhat ‘overdone’ and it is being redeveloped
  • Access to photo albums, USB storage on users’ smartphones, and to Wi-fi connections have been blocked to allay users’ privacy concerns

Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:00am, 4 Dec, 2020

