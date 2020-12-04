Last year’s much diminished New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong is facing a not-so-happy New Year, with annual fireworks display, parade both cancelled
- Officials are calling off the pyrotechnics over Victoria Harbour, as well as the annual Lunar New Year parade in February, due to the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections
- Last year also saw both events heavily scaled back because of the threat of protests
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
