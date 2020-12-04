The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong lawmakers kick-start plan for metropolis on artificial islands by approving Lantau Tomorrow Vision feasibility studies funding

  • Unhindered by opposition, committee approves release of cash to assess huge island-building plan for new settlement off Lantau
  • Megaproject’s price tag, potential environmental threat has made Carrie Lam’s flagship policy a highly contentious issue

Topic |   Lantau Tomorrow Vision
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:14pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE