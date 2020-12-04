The Lantau scheme is Carrie Lam’s signature policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers kick-start plan for metropolis on artificial islands by approving Lantau Tomorrow Vision feasibility studies funding
- Unhindered by opposition, committee approves release of cash to assess huge island-building plan for new settlement off Lantau
- Megaproject’s price tag, potential environmental threat has made Carrie Lam’s flagship policy a highly contentious issue
Topic | Lantau Tomorrow Vision
