A deserted Lan Kwai Fong in Central as the fourth wave of coronavirus infections wreak havoc in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee A deserted Lan Kwai Fong in Central as the fourth wave of coronavirus infections wreak havoc in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: about half of Hong Kong’s bars could be shut for good amid pandemic, affecting 100,000 workers, industry players say

  • Bars, pubs and nightclubs have been ordered to close between November 26 and December 15, marking the third round of restrictions to beat Covid-19
  • Industry insiders say about 100,000 workers employed as bar staff, suppliers, bouncers, overnight taxi drivers, and in many other roles might lose their jobs

Kathleen MagramoDenise Tsang
Kathleen Magramo and Denise Tsang

Updated: 10:03pm, 4 Dec, 2020

