A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan
A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Explainer |
Lantau Tomorrow: silver bullet for Hong Kong’s housing woes or costly white elephant?

  • Funding for a feasibility study for the massive land reclamation project has already been approved
  • But questions linger as to whether scheme is really a cure-all for the world’s most expensive housing market, and political support far from guaranteed

Topic |   Lantau Tomorrow Vision
Joyce Ng
Joyce Ng

Updated: 11:10am, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan
A plan to build artificial islands in the waters off Lantau has proven very contentious. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE