Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s finance chief forecasts economic recovery next year, but admits it all depends on Covid-19 vaccine and US-China relations
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan predicts rebound in second half of 2021 but admits there are uncertainties
- City’s economy expected to shrink by 6.1 per cent this year
