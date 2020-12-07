Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam
Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s finance chief forecasts economic recovery next year, but admits it all depends on Covid-19 vaccine and US-China relations

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan predicts rebound in second half of 2021 but admits there are uncertainties
  • City’s economy expected to shrink by 6.1 per cent this year

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:27pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam
Financial Secretary Paul Chan believes Hong Kong’s economy could recover in the second half of next year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE