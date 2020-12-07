Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

About half of Hongkongers polled say city and Shenzhen more likely to compete than cooperate

  • Chinese University survey results also found about two-thirds of 703 respondents believed Shenzhen won’t be able to replace Hong Kong as a finance hub
  • More than 31 per cent of respondents surveyed did not support enhancing cooperation between the two cities, compared to 28 per cent who backed the idea

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:04pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE