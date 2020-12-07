Shenzhen’s economy is fast catching up with that of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
About half of Hongkongers polled say city and Shenzhen more likely to compete than cooperate
- Chinese University survey results also found about two-thirds of 703 respondents believed Shenzhen won’t be able to replace Hong Kong as a finance hub
- More than 31 per cent of respondents surveyed did not support enhancing cooperation between the two cities, compared to 28 per cent who backed the idea
