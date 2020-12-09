The festive period looks set to be a dark time for many Hong Kong businesses amid tough Covid-19 curbs. Photo: Warton Li The festive period looks set to be a dark time for many Hong Kong businesses amid tough Covid-19 curbs. Photo: Warton Li
The festive period looks set to be a dark time for many Hong Kong businesses amid tough Covid-19 curbs. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Covid-19 fourth wave: businesses call for aid, brace for ‘fatal blow’ from tougher social-distancing measures

  • Catering sector and massage or beauty parlours expecting to be hit hardest as coronavirus continues rampage in city
  • Operators say ban on dine-in services after 6pm will cripple many, especially Chinese restaurants

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Phila Siu and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:48am, 9 Dec, 2020

