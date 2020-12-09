The Hong Kong Trade Development Council on Wednesday predicted the city’s export numbers would jump 5 per cent in 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong eyes 2021 export rebound as trade group forecasts 5 per cent bump on back of China strategy shift, new US president
- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council also points to third-quarter boost in easing predicted contraction for 2020
- While not expecting ‘sea change’ in US-China row, Janet Yellen’s treasury secretary appointment suggests return to orthodoxy, research director says
Topic | Trade
