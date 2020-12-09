The Housing Authority received a total of 48,000 applications for this batch of homes. Photo: Felix Wong The Housing Authority received a total of 48,000 applications for this batch of homes. Photo: Felix Wong
More than 500 subsidised Hong Kong homes remain unsold, economic downturn, small flat size blamed for poor reception

  • Some 523 of 3,710 flats in Tsing Yi and Chai Wan find no takers even as they were offered at 51 per cent off the market price
  • The unsold flats will be paired with another 4,700 homes during the launch of a new batch of homes in May next year

Joyce Ng and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:06pm, 9 Dec, 2020

