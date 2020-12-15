Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout
Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

From blackened bananas to melted sorbet, Hong Kong’s perishable food deliveries fail to make the grade, watchdog says

  • With residents increasingly ordering online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, complaints over grocery services have more than doubled
  • Consumer Council notes properly storing food in transit necessary to prevent bacterial growth and spoilage

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:07pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout
Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE