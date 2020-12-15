Cracked eggs and blackened bananas were some of the issues the Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered with food deliveries. Photo: Handout
From blackened bananas to melted sorbet, Hong Kong’s perishable food deliveries fail to make the grade, watchdog says
- With residents increasingly ordering online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, complaints over grocery services have more than doubled
- Consumer Council notes properly storing food in transit necessary to prevent bacterial growth and spoilage
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
