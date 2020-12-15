The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP
The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong masks perform well against infections but many fail on hygiene and durability, Consumer Council study finds

  • In tests on 30 models of surgical masks for sale in the city, consumer watchdog finds all but one meets basic infection prevention standards
  • But 70 per cent fall short in other measures relating to bacteria levels, bodily fluid resistance and comfort

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:17pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP
The city’s consumer watchdog says masks selling in Hong Kong generally do well against contagion but several have other performance issues. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE