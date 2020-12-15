In November, both the total tourist arrivals and the number of mainland visitors shrank to the lowest levels since September. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tourist arrivals slide 99.8 per cent year on year in November amid Covid-19 fourth wave
- Some 5,962 visitors arrived in the city in November, compared to 7,817 in October and 9,132 in September
- Mainland Chinese arrivals, accounting for 60 per cent of all visitors, also shrank 99.8 per cent to 3,555 in the month
Topic | Tourism
