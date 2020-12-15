The constable was working at Cheung Chau Police Station. Photo: SCMP The constable was working at Cheung Chau Police Station. Photo: SCMP
Off-duty policeman believed to have committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at Hong Kong police station

  • The 57-year-old constable, attached to the criminal investigation unit of Cheung Chau Police Station, was reportedly going through financial distress
  • He is believed to have shot himself in the right temple after leaving a message for colleagues, family in a WhatsApp group around 4.30pm

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:36pm, 15 Dec, 2020

