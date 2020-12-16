Ocean Park has seen attendance plummet due to months of protests and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park hanging on by its government lifeline after revenues fall 59 per cent, operating deficit doubles
- The already-ailing attraction was further pummelled by extensive pandemic-related closures and months of anti-government protests
- However, a massive government bailout, which included billions to pay off debts, allowed the park to end the financial year with a surplus
Topic | Ocean Park
