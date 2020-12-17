Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points, but was still hovering near the 16-year high. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong jobless rate edges down to 6.3 per cent, but pressure on labour market is likely to increase amid fourth wave, official warns
- Though the latest rate is slightly down, it is still hovering near the 16-year high of 6.4 per cent recorded in the previous three-month period
- While the consumption, tourism, and food and beverage sectors saw a brief reprieve, pressure is likely to ramp back up, welfare minister says
Topic | Jobs
Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points, but was still hovering near the 16-year high. Photo: Sam Tsang