Taxi drivers gathered outside government offices to petition for more financial support. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong legislature passes HK$6.4 billion subsidy package for coronavirus-hit industries
- The government originally said no new financial help would be provided but reversed course last Friday
- Groups representing taxi drivers and tourism workers say they need help too and aid should not only go to operators of venues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
