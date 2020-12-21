Taxi drivers gathered outside government offices to petition for more financial support. Photo: Dickson Lee Taxi drivers gathered outside government offices to petition for more financial support. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong legislature passes HK$6.4 billion subsidy package for coronavirus-hit industries

  • The government originally said no new financial help would be provided but reversed course last Friday
  • Groups representing taxi drivers and tourism workers say they need help too and aid should not only go to operators of venues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:12pm, 21 Dec, 2020

