A staff member at a restaurant that has suffered a sharp decline in the number of patrons. Photo: Dickson Lee
As tighter social-distancing rules bite and Covid-19 rages, Hong Kong’s businesses expect a joyless holiday season
- Bars, gyms and party rooms among venues that have been forced to shut as city makes tougher push to slow spread of the disease
- Some operators uncertain how long they can remain viable, with catering industry predicting 80 per cent drop in revenue over usual take in December in a normal year
