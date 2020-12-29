Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s new iAM Smart app set to launch, allowing residents access to 20 public services including coronavirus jabs and test results
- Hongkongers will be able to use a single digital identity and authentication to conduct government and commercial transactions online
- Among the public services available, residents will be able to book inoculations in January and receive Covid-19 test results
