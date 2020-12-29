Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock
Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock

Technology

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s new iAM Smart app set to launch, allowing residents access to 20 public services including coronavirus jabs and test results

  • Hongkongers will be able to use a single digital identity and authentication to conduct government and commercial transactions online
  • Among the public services available, residents will be able to book inoculations in January and receive Covid-19 test results

Topic |   Technology
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:42pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock
Booking inoculations will be among the services offered. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE