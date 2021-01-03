Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Strong national growth should help lift Hong Kong out of recession this year, financial chief says
- After two years of shrinking gross domestic product, city poised to return to economic expansion in second half of 2021, Paul Chan says
- Mainland China’s rising growth will be crucial for turnaround, as will success in fight against Covid-19, he argues
