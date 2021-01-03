Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Strong national growth should help lift Hong Kong out of recession this year, financial chief says

  • After two years of shrinking gross domestic product, city poised to return to economic expansion in second half of 2021, Paul Chan says
  • Mainland China’s rising growth will be crucial for turnaround, as will success in fight against Covid-19, he argues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 3:24pm, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Sunlight reflects off of the Bank of China building in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE