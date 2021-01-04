Beautician Chu Ching-chun (left) sobs as she speaks about the financial stress she is under. Photo: Handout Beautician Chu Ching-chun (left) sobs as she speaks about the financial stress she is under. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong salon operators, bars plead for shutdown to end, warning workers’ livelihoods have been ruined

  • With about 10,000 nail salons and beauty centres across the city, as many as 56,000 workers are suffering severe financial strain because of closures
  • Fourth wave of Covid-19 cases means such businesses, entertainment venues, bars and pubs have been forced to close until at least January 6

Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:16am, 4 Jan, 2021

