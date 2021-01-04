The retail industry has been forced to rely on local consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam The retail industry has been forced to rely on local consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
The retail industry has been forced to rely on local consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam

Hong Kong fourth wave: retail sales fall most on record during first 11 months of 2020 as coronavirus keeps hammering economy

  • Consumption drops 25.3 per cent between January and November, compared to the same period in 2019, government data shows
  • The health crisis will continue to pose challenges for retailers in the near term, spokesman says

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:33pm, 4 Jan, 2021

