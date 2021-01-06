The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong
The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong fourth wave: residents feeling pinch of coronavirus pandemic not allowed to dip into MPF pension scheme early

  • Treasury chief Christopher Hui has ruled out early withdrawals, but says changes are in works to make it easier to apply for social security assistance
  • The decision was an effective rejection of a suggestion from pro-establishment lawmaker Paul Tse

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:41pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong
The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE