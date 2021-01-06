The government has rejected suggestions to allow Hongkongers to make early withdrawals from their pensions. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong fourth wave: residents feeling pinch of coronavirus pandemic not allowed to dip into MPF pension scheme early
- Treasury chief Christopher Hui has ruled out early withdrawals, but says changes are in works to make it easier to apply for social security assistance
- The decision was an effective rejection of a suggestion from pro-establishment lawmaker Paul Tse
