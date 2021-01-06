Beauty parlours have been forced to close since last month, leaving operators in a difficult position, representatives say. Photo: Nora Tam Beauty parlours have been forced to close since last month, leaving operators in a difficult position, representatives say. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ailing beauty salons to open their doors in act of protest against social-distancing rules

  • Salon operators will live-stream themselves opening their shops on Thursday while making an online call for dialogue with officials
  • Industry representatives say businesses are in dire straits after being ordered to close last month amid the city’s fourth wave of infections

Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:46pm, 6 Jan, 2021

