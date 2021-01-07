A government economist has warned the city’s unemployment rate for October-December would only go up from the three months’ prior. Photo: Roy Issa
With businesses hammered by social-distancing measures, Hong Kong unemployment rate to rise again: government economist
- But while further Covid-19 relief measures can be expected in next month’s budget address, they will be of the targeted variety, says Andrew Au
- Hopes for recovery in 2021, meanwhile, hinge on global vaccinations and the city’s ability to piggyback on mainland China growth, webinar hears
