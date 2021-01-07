Beauty industry workers take part in an online protest against prolonged closures under the city’s social-distancing rules on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Hong Kong beauticians vent frustrations online as operators open shops in protest against social-distancing rules
- The protest involved online calls for the government to help the industry reopen, with participants saying they were in dire straits amid prolonged closures
- Many beauty parlours opened their doors with staff in full protective gear to show they could adopt tighter safety standards, though they did not serve customers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Beauty industry workers take part in an online protest against prolonged closures under the city’s social-distancing rules on Thursday. Photo: Handout