Coronavirus: Hong Kong beauticians vent frustrations online as operators open shops in protest against social-distancing rules

  • The protest involved online calls for the government to help the industry reopen, with participants saying they were in dire straits amid prolonged closures
  • Many beauty parlours opened their doors with staff in full protective gear to show they could adopt tighter safety standards, though they did not serve customers

Updated: 5:41pm, 7 Jan, 2021

