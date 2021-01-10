Beauticians appeal to the Hong Kong authorities to be allowed to work again. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: industry boss urges Hong Kong beauticians to stop home visits, as workers skirt social-distancing rules to survive salon closures
- Federation of Beauty Industry appeals to members to follow the spirit of Covid-19 rules, which have forced salons to close for more than 100 days so far
- Beauty workers say they rely on home visits to eke out a living during the pandemic, with demand high for the treatments
