A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong
A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong

Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Bid to refashion Hong Kong’s idyllic south coast into tourist haven full of promise – and potential pitfalls

  • The city leader’s recent pledge to tap more tourism dollars in an area long defined by its maritime traditions has stirred excitement in some and trepidation in others
  • Similar projects in other neighbourhoods have left locals disappointed but officials can also learn from those mistakes, critics say

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:46am, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong
A revitalisation of Aberdeen’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant is just one piece of an ambitious plan to expand the area’s appeal for visitors. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE