Hong Kong finance minister lays out plan to maintain or even boost public spending in next month’s budget, despite mammoth deficit

  • Paul Chan says he plans to maintain spending levels to protect living standards as coronavirus ravages the economy
  • Major tax reforms for the next two budgets all but ruled out, ahead of Chan’s flagship speech on February 24

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:33pm, 10 Jan, 2021

