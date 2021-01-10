Hong Kong has been locked in recession since the third quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Hong Kong finance minister lays out plan to maintain or even boost public spending in next month’s budget, despite mammoth deficit
- Paul Chan says he plans to maintain spending levels to protect living standards as coronavirus ravages the economy
- Major tax reforms for the next two budgets all but ruled out, ahead of Chan’s flagship speech on February 24
