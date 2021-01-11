A new survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has found businesses have a gloomy outlook for 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
American Chamber of Commerce survey finds businesses in Hong Kong pessimistic about outlook for 2021
- More than 40 per cent of the companies surveyed were not upbeat about their prospects for the year ahead
- A third said they felt the city had become less competitive as a global business hub over the past year
