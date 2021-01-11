People at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong florists accuse authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight following cancellation of Lunar New Year fair
- Orchid farmers criticise government for calling off mega event, say their losses will run into millions
- But shoppers in Mong Kok flower market support authorities, saying health is more important amid the pandemic
