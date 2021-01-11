People at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong People at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong florists accuse authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight following cancellation of Lunar New Year fair

  • Orchid farmers criticise government for calling off mega event, say their losses will run into millions
  • But shoppers in Mong Kok flower market support authorities, saying health is more important amid the pandemic

Kathleen Magramo , Zoe Low and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:29pm, 11 Jan, 2021

