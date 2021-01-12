A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong

Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Uncertainty over 900 jobs as American firm behind big lifestyle labels to move from Hong Kong to Shanghai, Singapore

  • Denver-based VF Corporation says it will relocate its brand operations to Shanghai and logistics hub to Singapore
  • Hong Kong, where the firm has run its logistics centre for more than 25 years, will only remain a retail market

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:24pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A Timberland shop in Mong Kok. VF Corporation owns or operates more than 50 shops in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE