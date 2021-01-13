Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has renewed calls for greater clarity over new data-sharing arrangements between WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong privacy watchdog renews calls for Facebook to disclose new data-sharing arrangement with WhatsApp
- Hong Kong’s privacy commissioner for personal data says she wrote to Facebook with a series of questions and concerns over the new terms
- Fears over the changes to the way WhatsApp data is shared with Facebook have prompted many users to flock to other encrypted messaging apps
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has renewed calls for greater clarity over new data-sharing arrangements between WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook. Photo: AFP