Hong Kong pushes WTO to form panel over ‘Made-in-China’ labelling row after ‘disappointing’ US response

  • Fresh action at global trade body necessary as nothing substantive has followed filing of October complaint, commerce secretary Edward Yau says
  • US decision to force local producers to relabel goods represents blow to city’s reputation for high-quality products, some exporters say

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:34pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Hong Kong manufacturers were forced to change their labels to ‘Made in China’ for export to the US market. Photo: Dickson Lee
