Few customers are seen at the Festival Walk shopping centre in Kowloon Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sector warns any cuts to shopping mall opening hours will kill businesses, jobs
- Health chief told lawmakers the authorities were considering restricting malls’ operating hours to reduce crowds in bid to contain coronavirus
- Trade body warns move will spark a wave of shutdowns and put 450,000 jobs at risk if it happens
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Few customers are seen at the Festival Walk shopping centre in Kowloon Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng