Few customers are seen at the Festival Walk shopping centre in Kowloon Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Few customers are seen at the Festival Walk shopping centre in Kowloon Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sector warns any cuts to shopping mall opening hours will kill businesses, jobs

  • Health chief told lawmakers the authorities were considering restricting malls’ operating hours to reduce crowds in bid to contain coronavirus
  • Trade body warns move will spark a wave of shutdowns and put 450,000 jobs at risk if it happens

Denise Tsang
Updated: 7:42pm, 14 Jan, 2021

